PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet Kaur tops Amritsar district with 99%

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 24

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared Class XII results today. Arshpreet Kaur, a non-medical student from Shaheed Harpal Singh GSSS, Jethuwal, bagged top position in the district with 99% marks (495/500). Arshpreet stood fifth in the state.

Manavjot Singh, another non-medical student of the same school, bagged second position in the district by scoring 98.4% marks (492/500). He shares the second position with Kanwalnain Kaur (98.4%), a non-medical student from Guru Arjan Dev School, Dyallpur, and Jatin Kumar (98.4%), a non-medical student from School of Eminence, Town Hall, Mall Mandi. Manavjot’s state rank is eight.

Ajaydeep Singh from Amber Public Senior Secondary School and Jaskaran Singh from GSSS, Attari, shared the third position in the district with 98.2% marks. They both bagged 9th rank in the state merit list.

A total of 29 students from Amritsar made it to the state merit list, with 11 finding place among top 10. The overall result of Amritsar remained 96.46%, with the district bagging third place in the state. The result of government schools vis-a-vis private/aided schools remained on a par with both bagging 11 merit positions. The meritorious school produced seven merit holders in the state, in a first.

Determined, disciplined student: Teachers

Arshpreet Kaur, described as a ‘determined and disciplined’ student by her teachers, wants to pursue her career as a software developer. Arshpreet celebrated her success with schoolmate Manavjot and principal Sudarshan Kumar. “Arshpreet and Manavjot have cleared JEE (Mains) as well, securing seats in good engineering colleges. It’s a matter of pride for our school and they have proven that government schools do not lag behind private schools in producing good students,” said Sudarshan. She wants to pursue computer science engineering and her favourite subject is maths. Manavjot also wants to pursue computer engineering and has already secured a seat in Thapar University, Patiala.

Scrap dealer’s son shines

Jatin Kumar, a student of School of Eminence (GSSSS), Town Hall, Mall Mandi, celebrated his success with his family on the school premises. Jatin’s father Narinder Kumar is a scrap dealer and never had any formal education. “My father could not go to the school due to poor financial condition. My mother Mamta, a housewife, is also not educated. Still, my parents made sure that I and my brother never missed the school,” shared Jatin. “He never missed a single day of school. He never took any tuition or extra coaching. He achieved success due to his hard work and dedication,” said Vikas, principal, School Of Eminence, Town Hall, Mall Mandi. Jatin now wants to prepare for engineering and wants to pursue mechanical engineering.