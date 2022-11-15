Seeking salary, Tarn Taran civic body staff hold protest

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 14

Employees of the Municipal Council organised a protest here on Monday over unpaid salaries. They have been salary-deprived for the last three months. The employees warned the authorities that they would have to face the anger of the employees if they failed to release salaries on time.

Romesh Kumar Shergill, state leader, Safai Karamchari Union, attacked the Municipal Council authorities for not releasing their monthly salaries on time. Demands for pension and other benefits to the retired employees were also raised.

The union leader also demanded jobs on compassionate grounds for the family members of those who died during the service. The leaders alleged that the jobs on compassionate ground had not been given for the last four years.