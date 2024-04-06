Apple lays off over 600 workers in US

PTI

Wasghington: Apple is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking the company’s first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation. The iPhone maker notified 614 workers on March 28 that they were losing their jobs. Reuters

Rs 263.7 cr tax notice to United Breweries

New Delhi: United Breweries Ltd on Friday said it has received a tax demand of over Rs 263.70 crore, including interest and penalty from the Maharashtra State Goods & Service Tax Department. It has been asked to pay tax of Rs 1,19,82,34,560, interest of Rs 1,15,03,04,218 and penalty of Rs 28,86,97,379 for FY 2019-20.