Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

Ambala, April 5
The body of a 13-year-old boy who had gone missing on Wednesday was found in a car on Friday.
Gaurav, a resident of Himmatpura in Ambala Cantonment, was a student of Class 9.
A missing complaint was registered at Parao police station.
The body was stuffed in a suitcase and left in the car at Dudhla Mandi.
The family had received a ransom letter on Thursday.
