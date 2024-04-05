Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 5

The body of a 13-year-old boy who had gone missing on Wednesday was found in a car on Friday.

Gaurav, a resident of Himmatpura in Ambala Cantonment, was a student of Class 9.

A missing complaint was registered at Parao police station.

The body was stuffed in a suitcase and left in the car at Dudhla Mandi.

The family had received a ransom letter on Thursday.

