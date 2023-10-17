CBI court junks graft accused CA’s bail plea

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

A CBI court has dismissed the bail application filed by a chartered accountant (CA) in a graft case.

The accused, Vikas Aggarwal, was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange of submitting a favourable report pertaining to the stock audit of a company.

As per the CBI, Aggarwal was an empanelled CA with Canara Bank. The owner of a private firm, which deals in artworks and advertisements at Sector 20, filed a complaint against the accused that he allegedly demanded Rs 1.50 lakh as bribe for submitting a favourable report. A trap was laid and Aggarwal was allegedly caught red-handed last month while accepting the bribe near Mohali.

The counsel for the accused argued that the CA was falsely implicated in the case, while Narender Singh, public prosecutor, opposed the bail application.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail application of the accused.

