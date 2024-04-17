Chandigarh: Man booked for cheating

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked for stealing a mobile phone and later transferring about Rs 6.50 lakh from the bank account of its owner. The police have registered a case on a complaint filed by Parmod Kumar at the Sector 31 police station. TNS
Resident held with knife
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a youth of Mani Majra for carrying a knife. The police said the suspect, Tushal Sonu Gawala, was nabbed near the sports complex, Mani Majra with a knife. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him. TNS
Bicycle stolen from Sec 7
Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole a bicycle from a house in Sector 7. Jai Parkash reported the matter to the police, following which a case was registered at the Sector 26 police station.
