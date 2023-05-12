Chargesheet filed against 7 of Bambiha gang

Chandigarh, May 11
The police have filed a chargesheet against seven members of the Davinder Bambiha gang in a local court.
The accused, Mannu Batta, Aman Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Kamaldeep, Chetan, Mukul Rana and Jimmy Bansal, are facing the case for the offences punishable under Section 384, 386 and 120-B of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.
The members were arrested by a team of the operations cell, led by inspector Amanjot Singh, in March. The police claimed the accused used to extort money from club, liquor vends and hotel owners at the behest of Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky Patial, and Prince. Three .32-bore pistols, a revolver and 23 cartridges were recovered from them.
