Chandigarh Housing Board puts up 16 units for auction, able to sell only two

Chandigarh, March 25
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) was able to sell only two residential properties out of 16 properties put up for auction.
Of the eight freehold residential properties, two with reserve price of Rs88,11,578 were sold for Rs88,19,788. All eight commercial units on a leasehold basis failed to attract buyers.
The CHB had invited bids for the sale of eight residential units on a freehold basis and a similar number of commercial units on a leasehold basis.
In the past one year, April 2021 to March 2022, the CHB was able to sell 172 built-up units and earned Rs116,34 crore as revenue. The next e-auction for the remaining units will be held in April.
