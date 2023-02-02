CITCO clears Rs 4.11-cr MC dues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Acting tough against government institutions and autonomous bodies defaulting on payment of dues, the Municipal Corporation has recovered Rs 4.11 crore from authorities in service charges/property tax.

Mayor Anup Gupta today said after concerted efforts, the MC had recovered Rs 4.11 crore on account of service charge/property tax dues from Hotel Shivalikview, Chef Lakeview and The Chef, Sector 17, under the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

Besides, the Haryana Government had paid tax against buildings of Mini Secretariat and Haryana Tax Tribunal, besides Employees State Insurance Corporation and Red Cross, Sector 16.

Further one-month notices had been served on other institutions and autonomous bodies owing nearly Rs 74.67 crore. These included Punjab University; PGI; PEC; National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Sector 26; KV Primary, Sector 31; Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26; KV, Sector 29; Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 25; Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Sector 17; KV Primary, Sector 47; Nirman Sadan, Sector 33; Railway Station, Daria; IMTECH, Sector 39; Mini Secretariat, Punjab, Sector 9; CRPF Camp, Sector 43; HRTC workshop, Industrial Area, Phase I; Haryana PWD, Sector 19; Government Printing Press, Haryana, Sector 18; and Chief Engineer, UT.

He said after the notice period, appropriate legal action would be initiated against the erring institutions as per law.

Notices served