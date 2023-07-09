Civic body's monsoon-ready claim belied in Ambala City

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 8

Several low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging in the district due to rain today, causing inconvenience to commuters and crippling normal life.

Among the areas hit were Sector 9, Jagadhri gate, Nadi Mohalla, railway underpasses, areas of Model Town, Inco Chowk, Shukalkund road, clothes market near city bus stand, Punjabi Mohalla, Housing Board Colony, Ajit Nagar, colonies near BD Flour Mill and Arya Nagar.

Gian Prakash Kansal, a resident of Sector 9, Ambala City, said, “Drainage is a major issue here. Many low-lying areas witness the same situation every year. The level of water was such that tyres of two-wheelers were submerged, which is quite unsafe for commuters on potholed roads. The administration should improve the drainage system.”

A commuter near the Ambala Cantonment bus stand said, “The condition of the road outside the bus stand is very poor and becomes dangerous after rain due to deep pits. The presence of stray cattle on the same stretch makes riding a two-wheeler difficult.”

Jannayak Janta Party spokesman Vivek Choudhary, who led a protest against poor drainage in the city by using a raft to cross a waterlogged street, said, “Development is overflowing on the roads of Ambala City. The rain exposed the tall claims of the municipal corporation on monsoon preparedness. Lakhs are spent on cleaning drains and in the name of preparedness for rainy season.”

As per information, about 70 mm of rainfall rain was reported from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm in the district today.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Shaleen said, “Teams of different departments have been deployed in low-lying areas to drain out accumulated rainwater. Arrangements are being made to provide relief from waterlogging. The situation is under control.”