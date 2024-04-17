Cops bust immoral trafficking racket, two arrested

Chandigarh, April 16
The UT police have busted an immoral trafficking racket being operated at a hotel in Kishangarh. Two persons, including the hotel manager, have been arrested and a woman has been rescued.
The police got a tip-off about the racket being run at Hotel Palm. The police sent a decoy customer to the hotel. As the decoy customer paid money for the services sought, the police raided the hotel and nabbed the hotel manager, Vivek Mishra (27), and a caretaker, identified as Sat Parkash (21). The hotel owner, Anil Kumar, is absconding. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...
Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list
Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife