Cops bust immoral trafficking racket, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

The UT police have busted an immoral trafficking racket being operated at a hotel in Kishangarh. Two persons, including the hotel manager, have been arrested and a woman has been rescued.

The police got a tip-off about the racket being run at Hotel Palm. The police sent a decoy customer to the hotel. As the decoy customer paid money for the services sought, the police raided the hotel and nabbed the hotel manager, Vivek Mishra (27), and a caretaker, identified as Sat Parkash (21). The hotel owner, Anil Kumar, is absconding. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station.

