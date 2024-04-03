Court summons Panjab University professor on May 20

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 2

A local court summoned Dr Kewal Krishan, Professor, Department of Anthropology, PU, for May 20 to face trial in an assault case.

The court issued the summons on a complaint filed by Dr Maninder Kaur, chairperson of the PU department. The complainant had stated that she chaired a faculty meeting of the department on March 17, 2022, where the accused, Dr Anil Kumar Sinha, Dr Gayathiri Pathmanathan and Dr Ramesh Sahani were present. A discussion on non-submission of six monthly progress reports of few research scholars of the accused was taking place when the professor started talking very loudly and rudely with an intention to obstruct her from discharging her public duty, she alleged. She asked the accused to show the progress report in the interest of department and his research scholars. She asked him to speak properly and show etiquettes, but he misbehaved with her and made strange and awkward gestures. She alleged that the accused intentionally obstructed the meeting and assaulted her by using words, gestures to deter her from performing her duties.

After hearing the arguments and perusing the statements of the witnesses, Mayank Marwaha, Judicial Magistrate First Class, stated that it was clear that the complainant convened the meeting being the chairperson of the department. It was alleged that the accused intentionally obstructed her from discharging her public duty and also assaulted her by raising a finger at her and calling her illiterate, junior and that she cannot be allowed to work.

In light of this, there is prima facie sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused for commission of offences punishable under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his or her duty) and 355 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force) of the IPC. As such, the accused be summoned for May 20, 2024.

