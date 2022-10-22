DBA to resume work

Chandigarh, October 21
The District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, has decided to resume work after an assurance by officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to a delegation of the Bar Council and HC Bar Association.
DBA president Sunil Toni said the association at a general house meeting discussed the matter and passed a resolution.
The resolution said: “Though the association expressed its gratitude to the three-member committee that visited the office of the NIA, the association demands that an action be taken again the NIA officials till they tender apology. The NIA should return phones directly to advocate Dr Shelly Sharma and she should not be compelled to approach court since she is not an accused or suspect”.
The association has decided to take further course of action on October 27 in the next general house. The DBA abstained work in protest against the NIA raid on the residence-cum-office of advocate Dr Sharma on Tuesday.
