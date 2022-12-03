Gangster Pavittar Singh’s accomplice arrested in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 3

The district police claimed to have arrested Bharat Bhushan alias Pammi, an alleged accomplice of gangster Pawitar Singh, here on Saturday.

Four pistols and 34 live cartridges were seized from him.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said Pammi, a resident of Malerkotla district, was involved in drug smuggling and had now started supplying arms to gangsters.

He is believed to be a close confidant of notorious gangster Pavittar Singh, said the SSP, adding that the latter fled the country and is living in California, US.

The police seized three pistols of .32 bore, an imported pistol and 34 live cartridges from him, he added.