'Hunar Haat' starts today in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 24
The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising 39th ‘Hunar Haat’ at Parade Ground, Sector 17, from March 25 to April 3 under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.
More than 700 artisans and craftsmen, including women artisans, from more than 30 states/UTs are participating in ‘Hunar Haat’.
Artisans and craftsmen have brought with them indigenous products at ‘Hunar Haat’ in the UT.
The people will also enjoy traditional food from almost every corner of the country under one roof at ‘Bawarchikhana’ section in ‘Hunar Haat’.
Renowned artistes will enthral the audience with their musical and cultural programmes in the evening every day at ‘Hunar Haat’.
‘Vishwakarma Vatika’ is also one of the main attraction of ‘Hunar Haat’ in which artisans and craftsmen will display live how traditional indigenous products are made.
Besides, ‘Vocal for local” at ‘Hunar Haat’ is based on the theme of ‘Best from waste’.
‘Hunar Haat’ is also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and GeM portal. People of the country and abroad can buy ‘Hunar Haat’ products online also.
