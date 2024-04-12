Man caught with knife gets bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

A local court has granted bail to an accused in arms case.

Faizan, alias Raza, was arrested in a case registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 11 police station on January 30 this year. He was arrested with a ‘kamanidar’ knife at a naka on the Khuda Lahora bridge to Nayagaon road behind the PGI.

The counsel for the accused argued that false recovery had been planted on his client. The counsel said the accused was in judicial custody since January 31 and the investigation and trial would take long time. As such, no useful purpose would be served by keeping the accused behind bars, the counsel added. The public prosecutor opposed the bail plea. After hearing the contentions, the court granted bail to the accused.

