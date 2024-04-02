March GST collection in city increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed an increase of 18% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection for March this year stood at Rs 238 crore, Rs 36 crore more than Rs 202 crore received during the same month in 2023.

The collection for February had increased to 12% at Rs 211 crore. It was Rs 188 crore during the same month in 2023. The ministry did not share the details of the tax collected during January this year.

December 2023 saw an increase to 29% at Rs 281 crore. Similarly, the collection for November was Rs 210 crore, which was 20% more than Rs 175 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for October remained Rs 389 crore, Rs 38 crore more than the levy received in 2022. In September, the UT witnessed a growth of just 6% with Rs 219 crore mop-up against Rs 206 crore collected in 2022.

In August, the UT saw a similar growth of 7%. The tax collection was Rs 192 crore against Rs 179 crore received in 2022. The GST collection registered an increase of 23% in July, which stood at Rs 217 crore, Rs 41 crore more than Rs 176 crore collected in 2022. The gross GST collection in June was Rs 227.06 crore. It saw a growth of 34% which was Rs 57.36 crore more than Rs 169.7 crore collected in 2022.

The GST collection for May had witnessed a record increase of 55%. The collection stood at Rs 259 crore, Rs 92 crore more than Rs 167 crore collected in the same month in 2022. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of the GST.

The collection for April had witnessed a marginal increase of 2% at Rs 255 crore.

