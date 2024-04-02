 March GST collection in city increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • March GST collection in city increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

March GST collection in city increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Rs 202 crore levy received during the same month in 2023

March GST collection in city increases by 18% to Rs 238 cr

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed an increase of 18% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection for March this year stood at Rs 238 crore, Rs 36 crore more than Rs 202 crore received during the same month in 2023.

The collection for February had increased to 12% at Rs 211 crore. It was Rs 188 crore during the same month in 2023. The ministry did not share the details of the tax collected during January this year.

December 2023 saw an increase to 29% at Rs 281 crore. Similarly, the collection for November was Rs 210 crore, which was 20% more than Rs 175 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for October remained Rs 389 crore, Rs 38 crore more than the levy received in 2022. In September, the UT witnessed a growth of just 6% with Rs 219 crore mop-up against Rs 206 crore collected in 2022.

In August, the UT saw a similar growth of 7%. The tax collection was Rs 192 crore against Rs 179 crore received in 2022. The GST collection registered an increase of 23% in July, which stood at Rs 217 crore, Rs 41 crore more than Rs 176 crore collected in 2022. The gross GST collection in June was Rs 227.06 crore. It saw a growth of 34% which was Rs 57.36 crore more than Rs 169.7 crore collected in 2022.

The GST collection for May had witnessed a record increase of 55%. The collection stood at Rs 259 crore, Rs 92 crore more than Rs 167 crore collected in the same month in 2022. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of the GST.

The collection for April had witnessed a marginal increase of 2% at Rs 255 crore.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Goods and Services Tax GST


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

2
India

Arvind Kejriwal called AAP national treasurer confused, claims ED

3
Business

Explainer: Gold hits all-time high, reasons why yellow metal is shining bright

4
Punjab

Former AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress; likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Patiala

5
Haryana

Supreme Court refuses to stay High Court order directing judicial inquiry into Punjab farmer's death during protest

6
Himachal

10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

7
Punjab

Won't contest Lok Sabha election, says Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

8
India

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

9
India

No coercive step against Congress over Rs 3,500 crore demand notices till Lok Sabha election, I-T Dept tells Supreme Court

10
Schools

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates

Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Won’t act against Congress in Rs 3,500 crore recovery case till poll: Income Tax Department to Supreme Court

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...

Brace for intense heatwave during poll period

Brace for intense heatwave during poll period Brace for intense heatwave during poll period


Cities

View All

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

Man shot dead in Bandala over property dispute, four booked

ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

INDIA VOTES 2024: In Taranjit, BJP fields Jat Sikh who can’t be labelled ‘outsider’ in Amritsar

Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Administration sets up control room in Khemkaran

Bathinda village bans entry of saffron party’s leaders

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

EVs fail to spark buyers’ interest, 8.8% registrations in five months

3 foreigners arrested with 204.86 gm drug

INDIA VOTES 2024: To take on rivals, city BJP sets up hi-tech war room

INDIA VOTES 2024; Mohali residents asked to deposit licensed weapons

Garbage pollutes Ghaggar, Panchkula residents carry out cleanliness drive

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date

Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm

No bar but practically impossible for Arvind Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts

Arvind Kejriwal sent to Tihar Jail; combative AAP says he will remain CM; wife Sunita poised for ‘significant role’

Supreme Court seeks reply of Delhi finance secretary on plea of AAP government alleging non-release of DJB funds

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

INDIA VOTES 2024: Civic issues in Jalandhar take a back seat amid poll din

Police duty-bound to ensure free, fair elections, says top cop

After Sushil Rinku & Kamaljit Singh Bhatia, more AAP councillors likely to follow suit

Complaint lodged against Congress leader

Act tough to stop flow of illegal liquor: DC

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

A first: NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways in Ludhiana

Acting High Court Chief Justice goes beyond crime, punishment

Lok Sabha Poll: Security forces take out flag march in Ludhiana

DC inspects proposed strong rooms, counting centres

PSEB Class V Exams: Girls outperform boys again

AAP ex-MP joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

AAP ex-MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi joins Congress, may get Patiala ticket

VB arrests two for graft

284 students receive degrees

Police conduct flag march at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man hit by train at Sirhind, dies