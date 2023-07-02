Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 1

The police today claimed to have arrested seven associates of Canada-based gangsters Prince Chauhan and Kala Rana, in a case of firing at a Jhampur realtor. Prince and Rana are allegedly associated with the Bambiha gang.

SSP Sandeep Garg addresses mediapersons on Saturday. Vicky

Rohit Gupta, alias Sonu, a resident of Dhanas, was shot at and injured by three unidentified bike-borne youths at his store in Jhampur village here on June 8. The police said two teams were formed to nab the suspects. Two.32 bore pistols, five rounds and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered from the suspects.

A case under Sections 307, 38, 452 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Balongi police station.

Had also opened fire outside P’kula club During the investigation of the case, it came to light that the suspects were also involved in firing shots outside Escape Club, Panchkula, on the evening of June 15 after its owner did not pay the ransom. — Dr Sandeep Garg, SSP, Mohali

The police said Manveer Singh, alias Manveer Rana, of Chandimandir and Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu, of Raipur Rani were arrested on June 25. Praveen Kumar of Karnal was nabbed on June 28. Manish Saini, alias Mani, of Chandimandir, was caught on June 30 while Nikhil Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon, Rohit Kumar, alias Pinu, of Sector 38 (West) in Chandigarh, and Dikshant, alias Diksu, of Raipur Rani were held today.

Prince Chohan, a native of Ropar and currently in Canada, Dilbar, a resident of Naraingarh, and Sandeep, alias Kala Rana, of Chandimandir, currently in Canada, have also been nominated in the case.

Mohali SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said, “Dikshant is the coordinator of the gang. During the investigation of the case, it came to light that the suspects were also involved in firing of shots outside Escape Club, Panchkula, on the evening of June 15 after its owner did not pay the ransom.”

A case in this regard was registered under Sections 286, 506 and 336 of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.

“The suspects are facing many cases of arms, dacoity and fighting in Haryana,” said the SSP.