Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Panchkula, April 17
Over 8.11 lakh devotees paid obeisance at three temples in Panchkula — Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Kali Mata Temple and Chandi Mata Temple — during the nine-day Navratri fair that concluded today.
The fair saw a huge turnout, especially on the eighth day (Ashtami), when over 1.50 lakh devotees reached the shrines. The devotees donated a total of over Rs 2.56 crore, apart from the gold and silver offerings at the three temples during the nine-day fest.
The Panchkula administration officials said on the last day of the festival, a total of 1.40 lakh people visited the three temples and donated Rs 32.8 lakh. The officials said the devotees offered 6.8 gm of gold and 1271.12 gm of silver on the last day.
As per official figures, the total donations received at the temples this year remained slightly short of the last year’s collection, when a total of Rs 2.59 crore were offered during Navratras.
The official also said this time around, the temples did not receive offerings in foreign currency.
