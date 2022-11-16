On five-day visit, French experts meet Chandigarh officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

A team of experts from France today arrived in the city on a five-day visit to suggest ways to preserve UT’s heritage.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal and senior officials of the administration with the French experts to discuss the plan of action for protection, preservation and restoration of city’s heritage items.

The meeting had been long due, but was delayed owing to various reasons.

The 10-member team, headed by Brigittee Bouvier, Director, Fondation Le Corbusier, has been sent by the French ministry.

The team, comprising a conservation scientist, a heritage restorer, a conservation architect, a representative from French Central Director of the Judicial Police, an architect and the Inspector General of Historic Monuments for the French Ministry of Culture, will be in the city till November 19.

In 2016, a ‘Heritage Items Protection Cell’ was constituted to meet the objective of protecting, conserving and preserving UT’s heritage furniture items. It was further reconstituted in 2019.

In March, 2020, a Heritage Items Identification & Inspection Committee (HIIIC) was formed under the chairmanship of a senior UT architect.

The HIIIC has so far carried out inventorisation and inspection of heritage/unserviceable items available at different departments, institutions and offices.

The team will assist the administration in establishing authenticity and tagging of heritage items, their legal protection and laying guidelines/process for conservation and restoration.

During the visit, the team will visit various sites to identify heritage items and hold a series of meetings with nodal officers appointed by different departments, institutions and offices.