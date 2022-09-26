PEC old students association annual general meeting held in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh, September 26
The first annual general meeting of Punjab Engineering College Old Students Association (PECOSA), called by the newly-elected executive committee 2022-24, was held at the PEC auditorium here on Sunday.
President TC Bali opened the session by welcoming the patrons of PECOSA, PEC Director Baldev Saini and Dean, Alumni Relations, Divya Bansal.
General secretary Harpreet Singh Oberoi said, "This was also the first annual general meeting to have a live telecast globally through social media."
