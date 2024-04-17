Pedestrian hit by car, dies

Mohali, April 16
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car while crossing the main road in front of Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan around 6 pm on April 14.
The pedestrian, Joseph Masih suffered severe injuries in the accident. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where he died during treatment.
On a complaint filed by Karamjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, a case of showing negligence while driving has been registered against car driver Chetan Singh of Sector 70 at the Sohana police station.
