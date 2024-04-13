Panchkula: Two in police dragnet for Rs 22 lakh online fraud

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 12

The police today nabbed two cybercriminals accused of scamming people of Rs 22 lakh. The police recovered Rs 8.9 lakh, 83 bank ATMs, 23 cheque books and eight passbooks from their possession.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manpreet Sudan said a team of cyber police station arrested the suspects, Amit Kumar of Kharkhoda in Sonepat and Tilu Ram of Bhiwani.

The ASP said in a complaint on the police online portal on February 12, a former employee of the Haryana Dairy Development Department claimed that he had received a call from an unidentified person who told him that he wanted to help someone with money. The caller offered to send Rs 4.50 lakh to the complainant and asked him to keep Rs 1 lakh and send the remaining amount to the other person.

The caller later called him several times and demanded money on the pretext of health treatment of an individual abroad and other reasons. The complainant failed to realise the fraud and kept sending money. He transferred Rs 22 lakh from his bank account before knowing that he was duped.

The police nabbed Tilu Ram after identifying a bank account used in transferring the money further. Though the bank account was in someone else’s name, it was being used by Tilu Ram. The police later arrested his accomplice Amit Kumar.

The two were presented in a local court, which sent them to judicial custody.

