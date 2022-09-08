Two killed, one hurt in Ambala car crash

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 7

Two persons were killed while one sustained injuries in a collision between two cars in Shahzadpur late on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Pratap Singh (65) and his wife Pyari Devi (65), residents of Uttarakhand, while the injured was identified as Arshdeep, a resident of Patiala.

In his complaint, Makan Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand, stated that he was presently living in Patiala with his in-laws. There was a puja at his in-laws’ house, and his parents — mother Pyari Devi and father Pratap Singh — were on their way from Uttarakhand to Patiala.

“On Tuesday, my parents reached Rishikesh by bus and I had sent a taxi from Patiala to pick them up from Rishikesh. Around 10.40 pm, my father told me that as they reached near a Sugarmill on Naraingarh-Shahzadpur road, an SUV coming from Shahzadpur direction hit their car head-on”, he stated.

The injured were rushed to the CHC, Shahzadpur, where Pyari Devi succumbed to injuries. Pratap Singh and taxi driver Arshdeep were referred to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, where Pratap Singh died during treatment.

A case was registered against Pawan Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC at the Shahzadpur police station today.

The investigating officer said two persons were killed while the taxi driver got injured. There was no information about the person driving the other car.

