Vij announces Rs 2L relief for kin of two drowning victims

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 24

A day after two boys drowned in a pond at a water treatment plant in Ambala, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today met the kin of the deceased and announced Rs 2 lakh each as financial aid to the two families.

On Tuesday, three boys, Karan, Sanjeev and Sahil of Gulab Mandi area of Ambala Cantonment, had gone to take bath in the pond. Karan and Sanjeev drowned and their bodies were fished out by divers.