Barricades on highway disrupt traffic

Barricades on National Highway-19 for the checking of vehicles have become a big cause of disruptions and traffic jams. Vehicles stopped by the police are not properly parked on the roadside. Besides, barricades have been put up near Seekri village, a few km down the road from Ballabhgarh to Palwal, to keep a vigil on commercial vehicles. But these are hampering the movement of private vehicles, leading to delays and causing inconvenience to commuters, especially those going to far-off destinations like Mathura and Agra.
Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad
Contaminated water supply to Tilak Nagar
Residents of Ram Nagar Chowkhandi Chowk in Tilak Nagar are facing a health crisis due to persisting contamination in water supply, with many residents are suffering infections, fever and stomach ache. Despite repeated complaints to the local authorities, MLAs and the Jal Board, no permanent solution has been found. Temporary measures undertaken by the municipality have proven ineffective, with the problem recurring every five-six days. Prateek, Tilak Nagar, Delhi
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons