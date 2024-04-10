Barricades on highway disrupt traffic

Barricades on National Highway-19 for the checking of vehicles have become a big cause of disruptions and traffic jams. Vehicles stopped by the police are not properly parked on the roadside. Besides, barricades have been put up near Seekri village, a few km down the road from Ballabhgarh to Palwal, to keep a vigil on commercial vehicles. But these are hampering the movement of private vehicles, leading to delays and causing inconvenience to commuters, especially those going to far-off destinations like Mathura and Agra.

Ajay Chaudhary, Faridabad

Contaminated water supply to Tilak Nagar

Residents of Ram Nagar Chowkhandi Chowk in Tilak Nagar are facing a health crisis due to persisting contamination in water supply, with many residents are suffering infections, fever and stomach ache. Despite repeated complaints to the local authorities, MLAs and the Jal Board, no permanent solution has been found. Temporary measures undertaken by the municipality have proven ineffective, with the problem recurring every five-six days. Prateek, Tilak Nagar, Delhi

What our readers say

