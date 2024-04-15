 BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister : The Tribune India

  Delhi
  • BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

‘High inflation among Modi’s achievements’

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

The AAP on Sunday criticised the BJP’s manifesto, terming it as ‘jumla patra’, and said the party had not fulfilled any of its pre-poll promises even after staying in power for 10 years. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

The AAP on Sunday criticised the BJP’s manifesto, terming it as ‘jumla patra’, and said the party had not fulfilled any of its pre-poll promises even after staying in power for 10 years.

The BJP announced its manifesto on Sunday, pledging to create jobs, developing infrastructure in the country, enhancing welfare programmes and introducing the Uniform Civil Code in the entire country.

AAP Minister Atishi said PM Modi has announced a ‘jumla patra’ (rhetoric document) of his party for 2024 elections. She said the government had told the Parliament that it had not provided even two crore jobs in the past 10 years, let alone 20 crore jobs.

“The rate of unemployment is at its highest in 45 years in the country. Youth employment is at an all-time low, 25 per cent of our youth are unemployed, 45% of graduates are unemployed. What has Modiji done for the youth in the last 10 years,” Atishi said.

The second biggest slogan or rhetoric of Modi before 2014 elections, Atishi said, was “bahut hui mehangai ki maar, abki baar Modi sarkar”.

She added: “In his manifesto, he can’t mention the figures on how much inflation has reduced. However, data on the Consumer Price Index for the last 10 years show that cumulative dearness has increased by 70 per cent in India, which is the second highest, after Turkey in the world. India may not be at a good position in terms of employment, economic development and GDP, but Modi has definitely made India bag the second position in the world in inflation.” The AAP leader said Modi and the BJP were “running away” from that promise, as it did not even find a mention in the manifesto.

“Forget about doubling the income of farmers, this government passed three anti-farmer laws in Parliament. Farmers from across the country protested at Delhi’s borders for months against these laws. Over 750 farmers lost their lives in the protest, but Modiji never met them. The laws were finally repealed with a promise to bring a law on MSP guarantee. However, no such law has been brought till date,” the minister said.

She added that Modi and the BJP had cheated the people of the country with their rhetoric in the last 10 years. Youth were upset due to unemployment, housewives were worried about inflation, LPG cylinder prices had increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1,200, diesel price had risen from Rs 55 per litre to Rs 90 per litre, petrol from Rs 75 per litre to Rs 100 per litre, she said.

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

