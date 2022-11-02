Couple, domestic help found murdered in Delhi; 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

A couple and their domestic help were found murdered at a house in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar area under mysterious circumstances.

The victims were identified as Sameer Ahuja (38), his wife Shalu (35) and their maid Sapna (33).

The police have arrested Sachin (19), a resident of Najafgarh, and Sujeet (21), a resident of Uttam Nagar, DCP (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said, adding that the information about an incident of burglary in the Ashok Nagar area was received at Hari Nagar police station at around 9.15 am.

The women were found dead with their throats slit at a salon run by Shalu on the ground floor of the house, whereas Sameer’s body, with multiple injuries on his face and head, was found on the first floor, the senior police officer said, adding that the deceased couple’s minor daughter was alive and was found sleeping on the first floor in the hall.

The police said they recovered a pan from the spot that they suspected it was used by the accused to hit Sameer on his head.

Shalu’s iPhone-13, the weapon of offence and a blood-stained towel were recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said. After scanning the CCTV footage, the police found the miscreants came on two bikes around 8 am. They were seen returning in a hurry around 9 am, police said.

The DCP said it has emerged that the main conspirator, who is absconding and his girlfriend worked in Shalu’s salon. Around 10 days ago, they were sacked due to their unprofessional attitude and Sameer had also verbally thrashed them, he added.