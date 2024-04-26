Delhi Congress leaders strategise for LS elections

New Delhi, April 25
In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections in the Capital, Subhash Chopra, the Congress chairman of the election management committee and co-ordination committee for the LS poll in Delhi, along with AICC general secretary in-charge of the Delhi Congress, Deepak Babaria, presided over a meeting on Thursday. The gathering was attended by conveners and members of the district election management committees, aimed at formulating a comprehensive campaign strategy.
The strategy aims not only to support the three Congress candidates contesting from Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi and North East Delhi, but also to back the India bloc candidates from the remaining four Lok Sabha constituencies.
“The overarching goal is to safeguard democracy, uphold the Constitution and protect the rights of the people,” Chopra said, while announcing the formation of joint campaign committees at the district level and below. “Our aim is to win all seven LS seats in Delhi. All senior leaders and workers are committed to achieving this goal,” he said.
