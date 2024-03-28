Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, speaking at an event here on Wednesday, said the Delhi government would not be run from jail.

Saxena broke his silence on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. Saxena said, “I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail.”

“Delhi mein kaam karna lohe ke chane chabane jaisa hai (Working in Delhi is a very big challenge). In the coming months, we shall be intensifying our efforts to transform Delhi into a world-class capital.” he added.

Kejriwal was arrested by the central probe agency on Thursday night. He was produced in a Delhi court, which sent him to six-day remand till March 28.

While in the custody of the ED, the Chief Minister issued two orders for keeping the government functioning. In his first order, he asked Delhi Water Minister Atishi to address the water issues in the Capital and in his second order, Kejriwal asked Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj to address the issue of a shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests in Mohalla clinics.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reiterated that the Chief Minister will not resign from his position and continue to run the government from jail. However, the BJP has opposed it and has been calling for his resignation. The AAP, last year in December, had held signature campaigns to seek the opinion of people in Delhi on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign if he was arrested.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi had also confirmed that Arvind Kejriwal would continue to remain the Chief Minister and run the government from jail.

