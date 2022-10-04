Mulayam Yadav in critical care unit

Gurugram, October 3
Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to the “critical care unit” of Medanta Hospital here and is being treated by a “comprehensive team of specialists”, the hospital said on Monday. The announcement comes a day after the Samajwadi Party said its 82-year-old patriarch’s health had deteriorated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...
4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video
Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...