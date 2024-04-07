New Delhi: Man held for cyber fraud

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling machine tools and spare parts by posing as a wholesale trader and posting fraudulent advertisements on social media. Suspect Raushan Kumar of Bihar was arrested on Friday from Chhatisgarh’s Raipur, DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. He would provide fake invoices from reputed firms in Raipur to the victims, the DCP said. The matter came to light when Amzad Ali filed a complaint in August last year against Kumar for duping him of Rs 5.7 lakh under the pretext of selling him machine parts. PTI
Verdict reserved in Waqf board case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on an application filed by the ED against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for evading summons in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in appointments made by the Delhi Waqf Board. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra will decide on April 9 on whether to summon Khan to respond to the ED’s plea. pti
Ex-MLA moves HC for Kejri’s removal
New Delhi: Former AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar has approached the Delhi HC seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of CM. The petition is listed for hearing before Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday. In his petition, Kumar has said after his arrest, Kejriwal has incurred an “incapacity” to carry out the CM’s functions under the Constitution. pti
Couple found dead in Shahdara
New Delhi: A man and his wife have been found dead at their rented accommodation in Shahdara’s MS Park area. The police suspect that the man hanged himself from the ceiling fan after strangling his wife to death. The bodies were discovered by a neighbour on Friday night.
