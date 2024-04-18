No check on garbage burning

The authorities have failed to act against the burning of garbage in the open. This practice is one of the major causes of air pollution in the city. There is hardly any road or locality in the city where garbage is not burnt twice or thrice daily. The authorities concerned should implement stricter measures and penalise the offenders. Ramesh Gulia, Faridabad

Defunct streetlights at Samaypur

THE non-functional streetlights at the underpass near Teacher Colony in Samaypur have left the residents of the locality concerned. The increase in theft and snatching incidents has added to the fears. Despite repeated complaints, the lights have not been fixed, leaving the area vulnerable to criminal activities. The authorities concerned should address the issue at the earliest to avoid convenience to residents and commuters. Himanshu, Samaypur

