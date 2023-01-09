US-based Darshan Singh Dhaliwal conferred Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Chandigarh, January 9
Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a US-based businessman and a philanthropist, has been awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour given by the Indian government to its settlers in foreign countries.
Dhaliwal, who hails from Patiala, was conferred the award during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas being held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention on Monday.
Dhaliwal is known for his philanthropy works in India and abroad. An incident had grabbed eye-balls when he was denied permission to enter India during the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.
He was running a ‘langar’ at the Delhi border, but had to return to the US.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...