US-based Darshan Singh Dhaliwal conferred Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a US-based businessman and a philanthropist, has been awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour given by the Indian government to its settlers in foreign countries.

Dhaliwal, who hails from Patiala, was conferred the award during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas being held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention on Monday.

Dhaliwal is known for his philanthropy works in India and abroad. An incident had grabbed eye-balls when he was denied permission to enter India during the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

He was running a ‘langar’ at the Delhi border, but had to return to the US.