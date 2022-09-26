Waste mismanagement

The National Green Tribunal ( NGT), which is monitoring compliance with the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and other environmental norms in states and union territories, has found glaring irregularities. Pursuant to the detection of shocking lapses, the tribunal has been on a fine-levying spree for the states’ failure to treat waste as per pollution control norms. It has now slapped a fine of Rs 2,180 crore on Punjab; earlier, Maharashtra was ordered to pay up Rs 12,000 crore, West Bengal Rs 3,500 crore and Rajasthan Rs 3,000 crore as environmental compensation for improper solid and liquid waste treatment. In all likelihood, other states would fare equally poorly on this score. The state governments are expected to deposit the amounts in separate ring-fenced accounts and the funds are to be used for measures to rectify the wrongs.

The NGT has said that it was constrained to impose the penalties as ‘without fixing the quantified liability necessary for restoration, mere passing of orders has not shown tangible results in the last eight years (for solid waste management) and five years (for liquid waste management), even after the expiry of statutory/ laid-down timelines.’ Following the failure to meet the deadlines specified in the Supreme Court’s orders and directives of the NGT and state pollution control boards, the ‘polluter pays’ principle had been adopted, applicable from January 1, 2021. It mandates a liability equal to the loss caused to the environment and the cost of remediation on the defaulting states/UTs.

Such a tough stance is necessary to not only recover past losses but also to ensure clean environs in future. For, pollution has a direct bearing on the health of the people. Unfortunately, the country’s efforts so far in tackling water and air pollution as well as ensuring garbage and e-waste disposal have suffered due to misgovernance. With individuals showing indifference to waste segregation and industries flouting green guidelines with impunity, the situation has assumed alarming proportions. Corrective action and strict monitoring of the remedial steps undertaken at local body, district and state levels are required on a war footing.