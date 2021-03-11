Anil Kapoor overwhelmed

The Anil Kapoor-starrer Thar which had an OTT release has managed to stand out of the crowd. Riding on the back of its storyline, picturesque landscapes, performances and style of filming, within a week of release, the movie figures in the global Top 10 non-English films on Netflix and is currently trending in the top spot in films in India.

Anil Kapoor said, “It’s amazing to see how with Netflix, boundaries of filmmaking can be pushed and unique and differentiated films can find audiences. We are overwhelmed to see how Thar, our attempt at something new, has found tremendous love on Netflix. Seeing the film currently trend at no.1 in films in India is proof that our audience is open to different content and pushes us to tell diverse stories.” —IANS