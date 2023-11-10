Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

Chandigarh, November 10
In a delightful turn of events, a viral video capturing Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's charming stroll in a Bengaluru hotel has sparked fresh speculations about the actress's second pregnancy. The couple is in Bengaluru for the India vs Netherlands World Cup match which will take place on Diwali, November 12.
Fans flooded the comments section, pointing to what appears to be a visible baby bump, with excitement and warm wishes for the rumored addition to the star couple's family. A fan wrote, "Second Virat is on the way." Another one wrote, "@virat.kohli And @anushkasharma Heartiest Congratulations." A user commented, "Omg just love them." A third one said, "Pray they are blessed with a son.. Virat Jr.."
Check out the viral video:
View this post on Instagram
This exciting development aligns with recent rumours circulating about Anushka's second pregnancy, originating from a Hindustan Times report last month. While the couple is yet to confirm or deny the news officially, the anticipation grows as fans eagerly await an announcement.
Married since December 2017, Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. The actress took a hiatus from acting after her 2018 film 'Zero', but is set to return with the sports drama 'Chakda Xpress', for which filming has concluded, although the release date remains undisclosed.
The adorable couple continues to be in the spotlight, spreading joy and anticipation among their fans.
