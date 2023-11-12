Anushka Sharma glows in pink as she poses with hubby Virat Kohli at Team India's Diwali party, fans spot baby bump

ANI

Bengaluru, November 12

Actor Anushka Sharma appeared radiant as she gave company to husband and cricketer Virat Kohli at the Diwali bash in Bengaluru ahead of Team India's match against the Netherlands.

Several pictures and videos from the festive bash of the Men in Blue showed the duo dressed in traditional wear.

Check out this picture of the team:

A video also went viral in which the couple is seen walking and engaging in conversation. Anushka looked radiant in a pink-hued suit that she paired with a purple duppata. Virat, on the other hand, was dressed in a green kurta.

Take a look:

Here's another video where Anushka Sharma is flaunting her baby bump:

There are speculations that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child after Vamika. The recent video added more fuel to the rumours as netizens spotted Anushka's baby bump. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the same and has not shared any update yet.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat and other players of team India will square off against Scott Edward's Netherlands in the last group stage match of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. In the upcoming match, the 'Men in Blue' will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and will aim to win the prestigious tournament.

Anushka will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

