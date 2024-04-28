 Ariana Grande teases fans with sneak peek into studio sessions for next single : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Ariana Grande teases fans with sneak peek into studio sessions for next single

Ariana Grande teases fans with sneak peek into studio sessions for next single

She shares a black-and-white footage on Instagram, showcasing early recordings of the song

Ariana Grande teases fans with sneak peek into studio sessions for next single

Songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh, who co-wrote ‘We Can’t Be Friends,’ hailed the recording as “magic in the making,” emphasising the special bond shared with Grande. ANI Photo



ANI

Washington, April 28

Pop sensation Ariana Grande is keeping her fans on the edge of their seats with exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of her chart-topping hits.

As anticipation builds for her next single, the 30-year-old star recently treated her followers to a sneak peek into the making of her Billboard Hot 100 hit, ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)’, on her Instagram handle.

Sharing a black-and-white footage on Instagram, Grande showcased early recordings of the song, offering fans a rare glimpse into the creative process behind the track that soared to the top of the charts in mid-March.

In the video, Grande is seen collaborating with co-writer and producer Max Martin, piecing together the melodic elements that would later become the bridge of the beloved track.

'This song holds such a special place in my heart, and I can’t thank you enough for all of the love you’ve shown it,' Grande expressed her gratitude to her dedicated fanbase in the caption of the video.

According to Billboard, ‘We Can’t Be Friends’ serves as the second single from Grande’s seventh album, ‘Eternal Sunshine,’ which made a stellar debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

With the lead single ‘Yes, And?’ premiering in January, Grande continues to captivate audiences with her signature music style.

Hinting at what’s to come, Grande teased her next single from ‘Eternal Sunshine’ while acknowledging fans’ anticipation. Assuring her followers that she’s working diligently to deliver another hit, Grande expressed her appreciation for their patience and unwavering support.

Family and collaborators alike joined in the excitement, with Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, and brother, Frankie, showering her with praise in the comments section.

Songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh, who co-wrote ‘We Can’t Be Friends,’ hailed the recording as “magic in the making,” emphasising the special bond shared with Grande.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ariana Grande #Instagram #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Features

Maze around Chamkila: Musician-scholar Madan Gopal Singh dwells on the unsettling questions that emerge from the biopic

3
Punjab

Floating solar plant at Bhakra suffers damage

4
Punjab The Tribune interview

PM to accord farmers red carpet welcome after poll

5
Punjab

BJP candidate Babbu runs into wall of protesting farmers

6
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

7
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

8
Comment

Navy women script sailing history

9
Entertainment

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case; remanded in police custody till May 1

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh industrialists protest against Punjab Govt

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Drugs worth Rs 600 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast; 14 crew members held

Drugs worth Rs 600 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast; 14 crew members held

Overnight operation in Arabian Sea was carried out in coordi...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe over alleged sex scandal involving Deve Gowda’s grandson

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

Prajwal Revanna was the NDA candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha co...

Days after putting off India visit, Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

Days after putting off India visit, Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

Musk’s visit to China was not flagged publicly

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

Lovely expresses his disagreement with the decision to ally ...

Election Commission has banned party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign song, claims AAP

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

The song ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’ was released at AAP h...


Cities

View All

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

Gold ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop; 1 booked

Teenage girl raped, murdered; 6 booked

Lawyer duped of Rs 10 lakh accuses police of inaction

Slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother booked

Ruckus at Shiromani Akali Dal youth rally in Bathinda, leads to interruption in Harsimrat Badal’s speech

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

9.3mm rain in Chandigarh, mercury falls 3.5°C

70-year-old Panchkula man scammed, loses Rs 43.11 lakh

Will hold monthly meeting with MHA to resolve issues: Sanjay Tandon

Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti joins BJP along with 100 supporters

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear on Monday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by ED

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear on Monday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by ED

Sunita denied permission to meet husband Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, claims AAP

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30

Supreme Court to hear tomorrow Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons

Jalandhar Police arrest member of Vicky Gounder gang

Jalandhar: Traders, vendors issued notices during anti-encroachment drive

Illegal mining: DC forms 5-member team

After Delhi High Court observations, BJP seeks Kejri’s resignation

Teen shows the way in Sultanpur Lodhi schools

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Contractor’s staff ‘overcharging’ visitors at bus stand parking lot in Ludhiana

Machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted as fire breaks out in shop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital: 37 employees found absent during surprise checking

Announce paddy sowing schedule to make arrangements, govt urged

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Not paid for six months, college staff hold protest

Modern School win medals in football, basketball tourneys