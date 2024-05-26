How did you become a part of the film Tipppsy?

I had the opportunity to meet Deepak Tijori sir through a common friend quite some time ago. Our initial conversation revolved around a potential opportunity he mentioned. After a brief discussion, he auditioned me for the role in Tipppsy. A few days later, I was chosen for the role.

What intrigued you the most about Tipppsy when you first heard about it?

More than anything else, it was the story itself that captivated me. When I was told about how the narrative would unfold, I found it incredibly intriguing. It’s a murder mystery and the way the entire storyline was narrated to me, I was thoroughly engrossed. I knew right then that I wanted to be a part of this film.

How was it working with Deepak Tijori, the director?

Working with Deepak sir was a fantastic experience. He has a unique way of guiding his actors, allowing us the space to explore our characters and contribute in our own ways. Despite the challenges, such as acting alongside five talented actresses, we all worked together as a team under his guidance. His approach to filmmaking really allowed us to bring our characters to life authentically.

Do you believe luck is a significant factor in every profession?

Absolutely. I’ve always felt that luck plays a crucial role in shaping our lives and careers. It’s not just about acting; luck influences every aspect of our journey. While hard work is undoubtedly important, sometimes, despite putting in our best efforts things do not go as planned if luck isn’t on our side.

What advice would you give to young actors?

Have faith in yourself. While hard work is crucial, it’s also important to recognise the role that destiny plays in our lives. Stay positive, manifest your goals, and be open to the opportunities that come your way. Sometimes, the universe has a way of guiding us towards our dreams, even if it may not happen according to our timeline.