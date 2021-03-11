“Iske pehle ki meri photo pe mala tang jaaye, ek baar karna hai…” says Gajraj Rao as 70-yr-old man with erectile dysfunction in Thai Massage

Chandigarh, May 19
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is ready to bring a slice-of-life family entertainer, Thai Massage, which stars Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma in the lead roles. Written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale, the film is a story of the coming of age of a 70-year-old man.
Set in Ujjain and Thailand, Thai Massage is a heartwarming tale of a traditional man in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction. It will release in cinemas on August 26 this year.
Sharing a few stills from the film, Gajraj Rao wrote on Instagram, “The coming of age of a 70 year old man… Sah Pariwar enjoy karein. In cinemas, 26th August 2022.” He also tagged the cast and crew of the movie.
The photos show him different moods and phases of life. While in the first two stills he can be seen in a family set up and living a simple life of responsibilities, the other two show him in an all-new avatar where he is sets on an adventure as he flies off to a foreign country. The photos show Gajraj surrounded by Thai beauties and then having a ball with a foreigner. The first two pictures reflect a serious, duty-bound man in a house and in the next two photos he is in a happy mood.
While Gajraj has given some memorable performances in films such as ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and ‘Lootcase’, Sharma is known for his role in ‘Mirzapur’. The film also stars Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.
Along with Imtiaz Ali, the film is also backed by T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.
