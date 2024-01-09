Lakshadweep! Oops, no, Maldives!

Ranveer Singh, who joined the slew of actors in promoting the Lakshadweep islands, has caught the attention of netizens for mistakenly posting a picture of Maldives. Amid the row over Maldives, the actor posted a picture of a beautiful island and wrote, “This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country. Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands Chalo bharat dekhe”. However, it caught the attention of the social media users, and they wrote, “You are promoting Indian islands while putting a picture of Maldives. What is wrong with you, Ranveer?”
