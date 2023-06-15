On Sushant Singh Rajput's 3rd death anniversary, sister Shweta Singh says '#SushanIsAlive'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 15

Three years ago, Bollywood lost one of its most valuable jewel when actor Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered hanging in his Bandra home in mysterious conditions. Starting his career as a background dancer in various films and then progressing to playing the lead character in many mega hits like 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' Sushant carved out a space for himself with his performance.

On the third death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh posted a throwback photo of the actor with his nephew and niece, as well as screen captures of the book that Sushant recommended to her.

As per this post, Sushant Singh Rajput's reading list included, ‘The Emotion Machine,’ ‘Structures Or Why Things Don't Fall Down,’ ‘Chaos and Fractals -New Frontiers of Science,’ ‘The Beginning Of Infinity’ and ‘The Ancient Secret Of The Flower Of Life.’

She captioned the post with a message remembering her brother. She wrote:

“Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now.... You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive”.

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

She followed up this post with a video addressing Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans. She said, “It is his third death anniversary. I do not like calling it a death anniversary because it makes me feel bad. It makes me feel as if he has left. He hasn't left. He has just left his physical body but he is around and I can feel him. Just the other day I was going through our WhatsApp messages and there were so many things we were discussing. We were discussing books. He was suggesting to me what books to read. If we want to keep Sushant alive and we really love him, we have to live what he was. We have to imbibe his qualities. We have to imbibe the goodness of his heart…Praying for my little brother.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Sushant Singh Rajput was 34 34 years old actor when he was found hanging under unexplained circumstances in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. Although police inquiry determined it to be a suicide, Sushant's father, KK Singh, later filed FIR against his son's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and five other people for allegedly aiding in his death.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later received the case. Following the discovery of Showik Chakraborty's claimed affiliation with a drug gang throughout the investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also looked into a drug-related angle. In addition, Sushant's death sparked a new public debate about nepotism in the film industry and drug misuse in Bollywood. Three years later, Sushant’s fans are still demanding justice for him.

#Shweta Singh #sushant singh rajput