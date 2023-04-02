Penelope Cruz exudes glamour at Ambani event, greets paps with 'gracia'

ANI

Mumbai, April 2

Hollywood stars sparkled on the Bollywood Stage! Notable Hollywood actor Penelope Cruz graced the second-day gala event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration in Mumbai.

Penelope chose a one-shoulder pink gown with a high slit. She paired it with a furry cape. The actor looked resplendent with golden earrings and she kept the makeup to a bare minimum. Penelope posed for the shutterbugs and greeted them with 'Gracia' (In Spanish, it means thank you).

Penelope was joined by Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, supermodel Gigi Hadid and fashion designer Law Roach. All of them shared a frame which is doing the rounds on the internet.

Check this out:

B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan also marked their presence at the event.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, opened on Friday, March 31 with an exquisite showcase of the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from India and the world.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts. The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' along with three blockbuster shows - a musical theatrical called 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation'; a costume art exhibition called 'India in Fashion' and a visual art show called 'Sangam/Confluence'. Together, the programming is and exploration into the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

