Prabhas, Saif-starrer 'Adipurush' locks a new release date in 2023

Mumbai, March 1
Filmmaker Om Raut's upcoming movie 'Adipurush' has finally locked a new release date. It is scheduled to hit the big screen on January 12, 2023.
On Monday, the makers of the film announced the release date of the project, Adipurush. The film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.
Prabhas even shared the announcement on Instagram:
'Adipurush' is an upcoming Indian Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana.
The film is produced by T-series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.
IANS
