Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's star-studded Mumbai reception radiates love and glamour; watch their viral dance video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 12

In a spectacular union of love and tradition, actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laisharm, turned their wedding reception into a star-studded affair, enchanting the industry with glitz and glamour.

Here's a viral video of the couple's dance at their reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The Eternal Garden of Eden Celebration

Randeep, on Tuesday, shared enchanting pictures from the reception on Instagram, capturing the eternal essence of their love. The actor looked suave in an all-black ensemble, while Lin adorned herself in a glittery red saree, creating a vision of timeless elegance.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Here's a video from when the couple posed for paparazzi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Star-Packed Affair in Mumbai

The grand celebration held in Mumbai on Monday evening attracted a constellation of Bollywood stars. Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mona Singh, and Daisy Shah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, Milan Luthria, Gulshan Grover and many more celebrities joined the celebration. The couple received warm wishes from their industry peers, turning the event into a celeb oasis.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and Lin on the dance floor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Traditional Beginnings in Manipur

Randeep and Lin embarked on their journey of marital bliss with a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. The Shannapung resort witnessed their vows, sealing their commitment in the presence of close friends and family.

Here's a video that showcases their joy during the wedding ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Capturing Moments of Joy

The couple shared glimpses of their wedding ceremony on social media, marking the transition from 'I' to 'We' with heartfelt captions and emojis. Check out the pictures from the wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Despite keeping their relationship private, their Instagram posts, including a sweet birthday wish from Lin in August 2023, hinted at their deep connection.

