Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan seeks blessings at Shirdi Sai Baba temple ahead of Dunki release

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 14

In the midst of Dunki's theatrical anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani on Thursday evening, embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting the revered Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. Recently, the superstar visited Vaishno Devi. This spiritual sojourn comes ahead of Dunki's worldwide release on December 21.

In a clip shared by ANI, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan gracefully navigated through the devotees at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, where they sought divine blessings. Unlike his Vaishno Devi visit, Shah Rukh Khan opted for visibility, donning a white shirt under a jacket, complemented by a cap and shades. Suhana looked elegant in a pretty salwar suit. The video captured moments of Shah Rukh Khan engaging with fans and conversing with temple staff, radiating warmth and smiles.

Check it out:

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan visited and offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/e5WOUxDPfE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film, is set to hit theaters in just a week. The actor, actively responding to fans on X, recently shared a riveting poster with co-star Taapsee Pannu, accompanied by a poetic invitation for audiences to experience the film's magic. The poster, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee handcuffed, exudes intrigue and anticipation.

So far, 2023 has been a special year for Shah Rukh Khan, marked by multiple releases, with Dunki following the success of Pathaan and Jawan.

Dunki, boasting an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, promises a captivating narrative under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, Dunki, a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, is set to unfold its magic on December 21, 2023.

#Shah Rukh Khan #Vaishno Devi