Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan seeks blessings at Shirdi Sai Baba temple ahead of Dunki release

Chandigarh, December 14
In the midst of Dunki's theatrical anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by daughter Suhana Khan and manager Pooja Dadlani on Thursday evening, embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting the revered Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. Recently, the superstar visited Vaishno Devi. This spiritual sojourn comes ahead of Dunki's worldwide release on December 21.
In a clip shared by ANI, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan gracefully navigated through the devotees at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, where they sought divine blessings. Unlike his Vaishno Devi visit, Shah Rukh Khan opted for visibility, donning a white shirt under a jacket, complemented by a cap and shades. Suhana looked elegant in a pretty salwar suit. The video captured moments of Shah Rukh Khan engaging with fans and conversing with temple staff, radiating warmth and smiles.
Check it out:
#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan visited and offered prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, in Shirdi, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/e5WOUxDPfE— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023
Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film, is set to hit theaters in just a week. The actor, actively responding to fans on X, recently shared a riveting poster with co-star Taapsee Pannu, accompanied by a poetic invitation for audiences to experience the film's magic. The poster, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee handcuffed, exudes intrigue and anticipation.
So far, 2023 has been a special year for Shah Rukh Khan, marked by multiple releases, with Dunki following the success of Pathaan and Jawan.
Dunki, boasting an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, promises a captivating narrative under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, Dunki, a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, is set to unfold its magic on December 21, 2023.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...