The Kashmir Files crosses 250 crore worldwide in 16 days

Chandigarh, March 27

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files has crossed Rs250 crore at the global box office. The film has also picked up again at its home country. On Saturday it collected Rs7.25 crore, Rs2.75 crore more than Friday.

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared a poster of The Kashmir Files entering the Rs250 crore club on his Instagram handle. On the poster it’s written, "The Kashmir Files. Worldwide box officeRs252.45 crore in 16 days.Third Sunday Box office India-Rs7.60 crore | Overseas-Rs2.15 crore." Vivek captioned it, "DAY 16 (followed by folding hands emojis). He added hashtag RightToJustice.

Here's Vivek's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

Released on March 11, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmir Pandits living in the Kashmir valley in the 1990s. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar and Bhasha Sumbli. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, Tripura, and Uttarakhand.

