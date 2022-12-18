Tina Datta 'reminds' Sumbul Touqeer she is invisible to everyone in Bigg Boss house, both blame each other for stealing chocolates

Mumbai, December 18
'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer blamed each other for stealing chocolates and Tina told Sumbul to not shout at her.
Sumbul told Tina that she is talking in a proper way and low voice. Tina further asked Sumbul to show this temper at her home and not with her.
Watch the promo:

Furthermore, the 'Imlie' actress walked away from there avoiding any further conversation. Tina was seen shouting in the promo, saying: "Sumbul is invisible to all the housemates in the show and she should wear a black mask again." The contestants are also seen celebrating as the show is extended with fun banter, pizzas, and cold drinks.
'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.
IANS
