Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer get into ugly spat during nominations task

Mumbai, January 16
In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta will once again be seen at loggerheads amid a nomination task.
In a new promo, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta get into an ugly spat as the 'Imlie' actress nominates Tina.
She says that she is more involved in Shalin Bhanot than the game, which leads to a fight between the two of them.
Tina retaliates by saying that Sumbul is the one who has been receiving wake-up calls since day one.
Sumbul is heard replying: "Jinki aankhein garoor mein unchi rehti hai woh neeche gir jaate hain, aisa nahin karte hain." Soundarya Sharma too fights with Tina. As Soundarya gets nominated, she calls Tina insecure.
"You are a very insecure woman and ittni insecurity sahi baat nahi hai." Tina says: "Me? Insecure of you?"
Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and others also nominate Tina.
IANS
